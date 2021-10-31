High maternal mortality rate linked to sexism and racism

Author and “Spilling Chai” podcast host Anushay Hossain found that many women often have their pain dismissed by doctors as psychosomatic, even when they have a serious health issue. She argues women’s health is not often taken seriously as a result of sexism and racism, which has caused the U.S. to have the highest maternal mortality rate among developed countries. Hossain writes about all of this in her new book entitled “The Pain Gap: How Sexism and Racism in Healthcare Kill Women.” She joined American Voices to discuss. Oct. 31, 2021