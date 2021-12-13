Here’s why the January 6th Commission is holding Meadows in contempt
06:19
Share this -
copied
MSNBC's host of American Voices, Alicia Menendez responds to breaking news about the January 6th Commission’s Mark Meadows contempt report. NBC’s Julie Tsirkin outlines the toplines on the Committee’s rationale. Dec. 13, 2021
Here’s why the January 6th Commission is holding Meadows in contempt
06:19
January 6th Committee plows ahead with contempt charges against Meadows
06:45
National guard deployed in Kentucky after deadly tornadoes
05:37
Justice Sotomayor, the conscious of the Supreme Court
03:13
How the Birds Aren’t Real conspiracy became a ‘mass coping mechanism’ for Gen Z
04:44
Preserving global democracy is 'challenge of our time'