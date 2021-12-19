IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

American Voices

Here comes Omicron

10:26

Exactly one year after the first vaccines started being distributed, it feels a lot like it did last year. Sporting events are being postponed; shows and events, canceled. Ed Yong from the Atlantic and Country Over Party founder Matt Dowd joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss how we got to this point and what Omicron might do to our healthcare system in the months to come.Dec. 19, 2021

