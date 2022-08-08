IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Has Hollywood set the stage for Latinophobia?

American Voices

Has Hollywood set the stage for Latinophobia?

MSNBC's host of American Voices, Alicia Menendez, has some thoughts about the recent representation of Latinas in Hollywood. With Caucasian actors still playing Latina roles, Hollywood still has a lot of catching up to do. Aug. 8, 2022

    Has Hollywood set the stage for Latinophobia?

