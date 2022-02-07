The world’s largest social media giant Meta, previously known as Facebook, watched its stock plummet for the first time in its 18-year history last week. And there are several factors that seem to be contributing to its downfall. New York Time’s National Technology correspondent Cecilia Kang joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to help break down what’s happening with Meta and to discuss what this all means for the future of social media. Feb. 7, 2022
Has Facebook reached its peak?
