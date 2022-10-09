Governor DeSantis touts ‘parental rights’ while restricting reproductive freedom

Republican leaders backing Herschel Walker prioritize winning over principles04:38
Vladimir Putin now facing criticism from inner circle over Ukraine conflict01:13
- Now Playing
Governor DeSantis touts ‘parental rights’ while restricting reproductive freedom02:07
- UP NEXT
Addressing the power dynamics over abortion access in America03:58
Why Trump will ‘strike out’ with his Supreme Court appeal02:14
NAACP holds city of Jackson, Mississippi accountable for ongoing water crisis03:52
How climate change fuels monster hurricanes02:34
Democratic nominee for AZ gov. Katie Hobbs: ‘I welcome Liz Cheney’s support’04:10
City Manager for Marco Island worries about supply chain issues that come with the rebuilding process03:05
The race for Texas Attorney General heats up03:07
All eyes on Ukraine amid latest string of military victories02:46
‘This is the big one’: Oath Keepers trial to set the tone for Jan. 6 cases03:52
Striking the right message ahead of midterms for Democrats04:25
Florida Fire Marshal warns residents to watch out for fraud04:50
'I’m tired of living my life two years at a time': DACA recipients remain in limbo with looming federal court ruling06:27
DOJ pushes to speed up 'special master' review of documents seized at Mar-A-Lago03:04
Ukrainian forces advancing on the Donbas after Putin announces annexation of Ukrainian provinces02:50
Migrants lead recovery efforts in Southwest Florida02:58
South Carolina spared worst of Hurricane Ian02:02
Hurricane Ian proves the need for climate action02:14
Republican leaders backing Herschel Walker prioritize winning over principles04:38
Vladimir Putin now facing criticism from inner circle over Ukraine conflict01:13
- Now Playing
Governor DeSantis touts ‘parental rights’ while restricting reproductive freedom02:07
- UP NEXT
Addressing the power dynamics over abortion access in America03:58
Why Trump will ‘strike out’ with his Supreme Court appeal02:14
NAACP holds city of Jackson, Mississippi accountable for ongoing water crisis03:52
Play All