Gov. DeSantis touts his fight for freedom while villainizing the “woke left”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis replaced "the devil" with "the left" when reciting a Bible verse while stumping for J.D. Vance in Ohio. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez and her political panel discuss the DeSantis vision for the Republicans party, his so-called fight for freedom while passing restrictive policies, and the Florida Lt. Governor’s shocking comments about busing migrants, including Cubans, to Delaware.Aug. 22, 2022