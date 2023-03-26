Gov. DeSantis hits back at Donald Trump following weeks of ridicule

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has not announced he is running for president, but that hasn’t stopped Donald Trump from targeting him. MSNBC’S Alicia Menendez is joined by MSNBC political analyst David Jolly and Special Correspondent for Vanity Fair, Molly Jong-Fast, to discuss what it would take for DeSantis to take on the former president who still has strong support among Republican voters and lawmakers alike. March 26, 2023