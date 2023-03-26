Gov. DeSantis hits back at Donald Trump following weeks of ridicule

Prof. Tiffany Green: Residents in Wisconsin were living in post-Roe world before Dobbs decision03:21
How the far-right is responding to Trump’s threats against prosecutors05:10
'It’s just a travesty': Republican-led delegation visits jailed Jan. 6 defendants04:03
Trump’s ex-chief of staff Mark Meadows ordered to testify in January 6 probe04:27
Trump special counsel secures key witnesses04:17
- Now Playing
Gov. DeSantis hits back at Donald Trump following weeks of ridicule03:57
- UP NEXT
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene claims January 6 was not an insurrection03:46
Michael Beschloss: ‘We’ve never seen anything like this in the whole history of the U.S.’03:31
Texas doctor says banning abortion is a 'racist act'03:52
New memoir adds diversity to addiction and sobriety literature03:55
What Trump’s last-minute witness means for the Manhattan investigation01:59
Trump and DeSantis tapping into grievance politics ahead of 2024 primary battle03:58
Tennessee lawmaker shares personal abortion story in fight for abortion rights04:13
A possible six-week abortion ban in Florida would impact women in several states03:05
Democrats launch pro-Biden ads in four swing states04:31
'We’ve got to monitor this for the incitement of violence': Law enforcement prepares for possible Trump indictment03:56
Donald Trump claims he’ll be arrested Tuesday in connection to hush-money investigation06:07
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis points to Florida as a 'blueprint' for the nation02:43
Banning abortion pill could have far reaching impacts beyond reproductive healthcare03:50
Trump likely to be indicted ‘in a matter of days’02:42
Prof. Tiffany Green: Residents in Wisconsin were living in post-Roe world before Dobbs decision03:21
How the far-right is responding to Trump’s threats against prosecutors05:10
'It’s just a travesty': Republican-led delegation visits jailed Jan. 6 defendants04:03
Trump’s ex-chief of staff Mark Meadows ordered to testify in January 6 probe04:27
Trump special counsel secures key witnesses04:17
- Now Playing
Gov. DeSantis hits back at Donald Trump following weeks of ridicule03:57
Play All