Gov. DeSantis dubbed Florida the “freest” state, then cosigned laws restricting rights

Starting July 1, more than 200 new laws went into effect in Florida. From a 6-week abortion ban to restricting transgender bathroom access, the laws are part of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ so-called anti-woke agenda. Former Florida Congressman David Jolly and Democratic Strategist, Don Calloway, join MSNBC’s “American Voices” guest host Julian Castro to discuss what these laws signal about DeSantis’ goals for the nation if elected president in 2024.July 2, 2023