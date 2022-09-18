IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 'They’re jeopardizing human lives': GOP leaders interfere with asylum system

    03:46
  • Now Playing

    Gov. DeSantis doubles down on moving migrants across state lines

    03:38
  • UP NEXT

    Trump asks judge to pass cost of “special master” to the American taxpayer

    02:21

  • King Charles III and the future of the British monarchy

    03:40

  • America’s complex history with the British monarchy

    01:34

  • Younger generations feel disconnected from 9/11

    02:36

  • Vice President Harris: 'I wouldn’t dare tell the Department of Justice what to do'

    02:42

  • Tennessee abortion ban creates chaos and confusion

    03:25

  • Florida’s election police unit targets formerly imprisoned people

    03:45

  • 'I just cried with him': Act of selflessness inspires suicide prevention playbook in Utah

    05:46

  • Rising number of women voters raises more questions for the midterms

    03:06

  • Investigations into Trump’s actions to overturn the 2020 election widen

    03:45

  • With rise of King Charles III, questions loom over allegiances to monarchy from other nations

    02:40

  • Rev. William Barber II launches campaign to reach low-income voters ahead of 2022 midterms

    02:20

  • Daily Beast columnist Wajahat Ali says mainstream Republicans are MAGA

    02:04

  • South Carolina and Michigan fight for abortion rights

    04:18

  • How Trump is fueling ‘an industrial complex for conspiracies’

    03:17

  • Retired Lieutenant General talks solutions to the water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi

    01:38

  • Jan. 6 committee members urge Ginni Thomas to testify

    03:17

  • Why Trump’s excuses for taking classified documents won’t hold up in court

    03:49

American Voices

Gov. DeSantis doubles down on moving migrants across state lines

03:38

MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by political writer for the Miami Herald, Bianca Padró Ocasio, who was reporting from Martha’s Vineyard, where Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis orchestrated flights of migrants from Texas. Ocasio discusses the confusion felt by these migrants trying to navigate their next steps, and how far DeSantis is willing to go when it comes to making political points on immigration. Sept. 18, 2022

  • 'They’re jeopardizing human lives': GOP leaders interfere with asylum system

    03:46
  • Now Playing

    Gov. DeSantis doubles down on moving migrants across state lines

    03:38
  • UP NEXT

    Trump asks judge to pass cost of “special master” to the American taxpayer

    02:21

  • King Charles III and the future of the British monarchy

    03:40

  • America’s complex history with the British monarchy

    01:34

  • Younger generations feel disconnected from 9/11

    02:36

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All