Gov. DeSantis doubles down on moving migrants across state lines

MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by political writer for the Miami Herald, Bianca Padró Ocasio, who was reporting from Martha’s Vineyard, where Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis orchestrated flights of migrants from Texas. Ocasio discusses the confusion felt by these migrants trying to navigate their next steps, and how far DeSantis is willing to go when it comes to making political points on immigration. Sept. 18, 2022