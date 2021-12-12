Gov. Beshear says Kentucky death toll 'could exceed 100'
07:25
Record-setting tornadoes tore through six states Friday night, leaving a death toll that could easily exceed 100, according to officials. Alicia Menendez talks to reporters in a Kentucky candle factory that was obliterated and a collapsed Amazon warehouse. Dec. 12, 2021
