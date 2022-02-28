GOP struggles to find right message on Russia as Trump calls Putin ‘smart’
Republicans in Washington are trying to counter Russian aggression as Donald Trump calls Putin ‘smart’ and other world leaders ‘dumb.’ MSNBC Political Analysts Jennifer Rubin and Matthew Dowd joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the danger of touting Kremlin talking points. Feb. 28, 2022
