IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Ahead of primary, Texas ballot rejections spike after new voting laws

    05:39
  • Now Playing

    GOP struggles to find right message on Russia as Trump calls Putin ‘smart’

    06:45
  • UP NEXT

    Ukrainians mount fierce defense against Russian forces

    06:16

  • 'It is absolutely troubling': Texans navigate new voting laws ahead of primary

    05:44

  • Ukrainian civilians take up arms, ‘refuse to be slaves to Russia’

    06:27

  • Rep. Swalwell reacts to Putin putting nuclear forces on alert

    03:02

  • World comes together to counter Russian aggression in Ukraine

    05:12

  • Medal of Honor recipient on the reality of ground war in Ukraine

    03:50

  • NATO weapons to Ukraine could be game-changers

    03:34

  • Lawmakers call for amped humanitarian aid for Ukrainians amid Russia invasion

    04:08

  • Thousands flee Ukraine amid Russia’s violent invasion

    07:52

  • World community presents united front to stop Russia’s war with Ukraine

    06:36

  • 'The Republicans have nothing on Ketanji Brown Jackson'

    04:14

  • The push to punish Putin amid Ukraine invasion

    03:32

  • Capitol rioter who flashed gun during Jan. 6 riot arrested after fatal stabbing in Utah

    03:18

  • Breaking down the path of Putin’s aggression toward Ukraine

    07:25

  • Donald Trump claims his company has 'very low debt' amid series of legal defeats 

    08:40

  • Donald Trump could be losing status as GOP kingmaker

    06:15

  • Wisconsin GOP still trying to toss out the 2020 election results

    07:25

  • Western leaders still pushing for diplomacy as Russia invasion nears

    08:32

American Voices

GOP struggles to find right message on Russia as Trump calls Putin ‘smart’

06:45

Republicans in Washington are trying to counter Russian aggression as Donald Trump calls Putin ‘smart’ and other world leaders ‘dumb.’ MSNBC Political Analysts Jennifer Rubin and Matthew Dowd joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the danger of touting Kremlin talking points. Feb. 28, 2022

  • Ahead of primary, Texas ballot rejections spike after new voting laws

    05:39
  • Now Playing

    GOP struggles to find right message on Russia as Trump calls Putin ‘smart’

    06:45
  • UP NEXT

    Ukrainians mount fierce defense against Russian forces

    06:16

  • 'It is absolutely troubling': Texans navigate new voting laws ahead of primary

    05:44

  • Ukrainian civilians take up arms, ‘refuse to be slaves to Russia’

    06:27

  • Rep. Swalwell reacts to Putin putting nuclear forces on alert

    03:02

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All