GOP Senator accepts Donald Trump’s endorsement for reelection for Senate seat despite condemning Trump’s actions on January 6th
Iowa Republican Chuck Grassley proudly accepted an endorsement from Donald Trump as he seeks an eighth term in the U.S. Senate. The embrace of Trump follows Grassley’s criticism of Trump’s role in the insurrection at the Capitol. Former HUD Secretary and MSNBC Political Analyst Julian Castro joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss Trump’s hold on the Republican Party. Oct. 11, 2021