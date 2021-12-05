GOP racism and xenophobia go mainstream

Two election workers from Georgia are suing a far-right website for defamation after it spread lies that utterly upended their lives. It’s just one example of how GOP conspiracy theories are affecting everyday Americans – and leading to violence in some cases. Alicia Menendez talks about it with NBC News Reporter Ben Collins, Politico’s Betsy Woodruff Swan and Former Watergate Prosecutor, Jill Wine-Banks.Dec. 5, 2021
