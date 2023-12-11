IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Rep. Kamlager-Dove: U.S. national security is dependent on what’s happening abroad

    04:09
  • Now Playing

    GOP-led House pushes forward with Biden impeachment inquiry despite clear evidence of wrongdoing

    04:21
  • UP NEXT

    Trump backs out of New York trial testimony after ‘dictator for a day’ comments

    04:36

  • Abortion delayed for Texas woman with life-threating pregnancy

    04:33

  • Trump tests American’s legal system as he seeks second term

    04:41

  • Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick warns against a 2nd Trump term

    04:25

  • How Donald Trump could turn the U.S. military into his own army loyal only to him

    04:36

  • Why some people do not want to heal from deep grief

    04:46

  • George Santos saga raises serious questions about GOP

    03:18

  • Trump floats idea of creating a federal college system that bans “wokeness”

    02:39

  • Trump vows to repeal healthcare for millions

    03:11

  • The disturbing implications of Elon Musk’s tirade at the Dealbook Summit

    04:41

  • Republicans push to pair Ukraine aid with asylum restrictions

    02:53

  • Federal judges deny Trump’s claims of presidential immunity around Jan. 6

    02:37

  • Breaking down the weeks of secret negotiations that led to the Hamas hostage deal

    06:08

  • How Pres. Biden became driving force behind Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal

    04:07

  • Congress returns from Thanksgiving recess with aid package to Israel and Ukraine in limbo

    04:05

  • How the Israel-Hamas cease-fire became a reality and what the Biden Administration is doing to keep it going

    03:19

  • A poet reflects on his journey towards emotional awareness and healing

    05:50

  • House Speaker Mike Johnson visits Donald Trump amid gridlock in Congress

    04:55

American Voices

GOP-led House pushes forward with Biden impeachment inquiry despite clear evidence of wrongdoing

04:21

Despite lacking clear evidence of wrongdoing, House Republicans plan to move forward with an impeachment inquiry into President Biden. MSNBC Political Contributor Eugene Daniels and MSNBC Political Analyst Juanita Tolliver joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the priorities of Republicans lawmakers during a session with a small list of legislative wins.  Dec. 11, 2023

  • Rep. Kamlager-Dove: U.S. national security is dependent on what’s happening abroad

    04:09
  • Now Playing

    GOP-led House pushes forward with Biden impeachment inquiry despite clear evidence of wrongdoing

    04:21
  • UP NEXT

    Trump backs out of New York trial testimony after ‘dictator for a day’ comments

    04:36

  • Abortion delayed for Texas woman with life-threating pregnancy

    04:33

  • Trump tests American’s legal system as he seeks second term

    04:41

  • Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick warns against a 2nd Trump term

    04:25

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All