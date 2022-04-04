GOP lawmakers target LGBTQ+ youth in Florida’s new culture war
The first federal lawsuit has been filed against Florida’s new “Don’t Say Gay” law. Brandon Wolf, Equality Florida Press Secretary joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the law’s impact to LGBTQ+ youth. April 4, 2022
