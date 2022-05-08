IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    GOP lawmakers racing to transform a post-Roe America

    07:13
  • UP NEXT

    How Elon Musk’s Twitter could become the next Fox News

    03:35

  • Off-Broadway musical '¡Americano!' redefines the American dream

    03:28

  • 'An anti-immigration media machine': Study tracks white supremacist talking points online

    06:10

  • Rep. Swalwell: Kevin McCarthy had 'brief affair with courage' after Jan. 6

    03:26

  • How Americans are helping resettle Ukrainian refugees

    03:05

  • January 6 panel to receive thousands of Trump emails from attorney John Eastman

    04:34

  • Study: Climate change increasing pandemic risks by forcing animal migrations

    04:08

  • 'It has no grounding in reality': Republicans accuse undocumented immigrants of voter fraud 

    02:41

  • President Biden hints at moves to relieve student debt

    04:44

  • House Speaker Pelosi travel to Kyiv promising more American help for the Ukrainian people 

    03:12

  • Republicans tap into familiar campaign playbook targeting migrants

    04:01

  • How the Texas loophole banning abortions undermines American democracy

    02:55

  • Russian Americans say Putin’s war is shattering their identities

    05:56

  • What to expect from the Jan. 6 Committee's public hearings

    04:34

  • What Le Pen’s loss tells us about the U.S. midterms

    02:42

  • High school junior advocates against book bans

    02:46

  • What an abortion underground in a post-Roe America could look like

    04:30

  • Michigan Democrat slams GOP for attacks on LGBTQ+ youth 

    03:17

  • Texas mom faces death penalty

    05:23

American Voices

GOP lawmakers racing to transform a post-Roe America

07:13

Republican Governors are competing to become the “most pro-life state” in the nation. Senior Correspondent for New York magazine Irin Carmon and lawyer Rhiannon Hamam joined American Voices with guest host Sam Stein to discuss how a post-Roe America would fundamentally change the country.May 8, 2022

  • Now Playing

    GOP lawmakers racing to transform a post-Roe America

    07:13
  • UP NEXT

    How Elon Musk’s Twitter could become the next Fox News

    03:35

  • Off-Broadway musical '¡Americano!' redefines the American dream

    03:28

  • 'An anti-immigration media machine': Study tracks white supremacist talking points online

    06:10

  • Rep. Swalwell: Kevin McCarthy had 'brief affair with courage' after Jan. 6

    03:26

  • How Americans are helping resettle Ukrainian refugees

    03:05

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All