    GOP lawmakers criticize Trump for having dinner with notorious white supremacist

    Childcare advocates push for more to be done for families

  • Jan. 6 committee to release all evidence collected

  • 'It’s beyond Trump': Testing the MAGA factor in Rep. McCarthy’s Speaker bid and Georgia’s Senate race

  • 'I Am Vanessa Guillén' documentary follows a family’s fight for justice amid tragedy 

  • Trump dines with notorious white supremacist Nick Fuentes

  • Anti-LGBTQ posts surge online after Colorado Springs shooting

  • The case for a national assault weapons ban

  • Trump's Fuentes, Ye meeting puts his past embrace of anti-Semitic figures into focus

  • Republicans divided as they take narrow control of House

  • Colorado State House Rep. reacts to the Colorado Springs shooting

  • Colorado state lawmaker praises ‘heroes’ and ‘angels’ that confronted LGBTQ+ nightclub shooter

  • Does the Supreme Court have an Alito problem?

  • Anti-LGBTQ hate crimes are on the rise across the country

  • How the new Trump special counsel compares to Mueller

  • Pulse survivor reflects on shooting at Colorado Springs LGBTQ+ nightclub

  • Club Q survivor says shooting won't 'put me back into a closet'

  • Colorado governor calls LGBTQ nightclub shooting 'horrific, sickening'

  • 'Bad Axe' documentary shows one family’s struggle through the pandemic and political tensions

  • DACA advocates pressure Democrats in Congress to pass DACA legislation

American Voices

GOP lawmakers criticize Trump for having dinner with notorious white supremacist

Several GOP lawmakers came out on Sunday to publicly criticize Trump’s decision to have dinner with notorious white supremacist Nick Fuentes and rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. Insider senior editor Kadia Tubman and MSNBC Contributor David Rohde joined Alicia Menendez on American Voices to discuss.Nov. 28, 2022

Play All