GOP Congressman Kinzinger added to 1/6 select committee as other GOP lawmaker blame Speaker Pelosi for Capitol security

GOP Congressman Kinzinger added to 1/6 select committee as other GOP lawmaker blame Speaker Pelosi for Capitol security07:53
The Republican Party faces a reality check in Washington as the House select committee investigating the insurrection at the Capitol gets to work. Politico’s White House reporter Eugene Daniels, Democratic Strategist Juanita Tolliver, and former George W. Bush Chief Strategist Matt Dowd joins American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss Republican opposition to the 1/6 select committee.