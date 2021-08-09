GOP claims it’s the party of 'law and order' as new details emerge from Trump’s plot to stay in power
The Senate Judiciary Committee interviewed two former DOJ officials in its investigation into whether Donald Trump tried to enlist the Justice Department in his plot to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory. MSNBC Legal Analyst Barbara McQuade and investigative journalist Jean Guerrero joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the new testimony as the Republican Party stands by Trump. Aug. 9, 2021