GOP base clings to Trumpism as new bombshell books highlight his chaotic final chapter in office

GOP base clings to Trumpism as new bombshell books highlight his chaotic final chapter in office08:34
The Republican Party remains loyal to Donald Trump as new revelations about his actions on January 6th come to light. Hayes Brown, Writer and Editor for MSNBC Daily, Former HUD Secretary & MSNBC Political Analyst Julián Castro, and former U.S. Attorney Harry Litman joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss Trump’s hold over the GOP as Republicans in the states work to make it harder to vote.