  • CPAC Texas gives platform to global far-right

    03:44

  • Voters push back against extreme abortion restrictions from Republican-led states

    03:49
    GOP abortion bans creating chaos and confusion for doctors

    04:13
    'No whining on the yacht': Sen. Brown weighs in on landmark Inflation Reduction Act vote

    07:13

  • Latina writer opens up about her abortion journey in new memoir

    03:14

  • New Harvard University study shows some Jan. 6th rioters had revolution, civil war, and secession on their minds

    01:51

  • GOP lawmakers ramp up attacks against LGBTQ+ Americans as the U.S. House votes to protect marriage equality

    02:48

  • Biden economic advisor details steps being taken to fight inflation

    05:58

  • Minnesota Republican suggest abortion rights advocates are playing ‘the rape card’

    02:34

  • New memoir 'Illegally Yours' details the fears of living undocumented in America

    05:08

  • Texas moms form new group to vote Governor Greg Abbott out of office

    03:35

  • Jan. 6 committee lays out breadcrumbs for Justice Department

    03:08

  • Why the Justice Dept. is holding off on charging Trump

    04:03

  • Secret Service driver hires Trump-world lawyer

    03:06

  • The World Health Organization Declares Monkeypox a Global Health Emergency

    02:02

  • Republican lawmakers split on same-sex marriage despite overwhelming support among voters

    03:48

  • Congresswoman Sara Jacobs shares personal story as Congress fights to protect access to contraception

    03:23

  • Far-right extremists attack librarians as part of a push to establish an authoritarian America

    01:26

  • Texas Congresswoman on life after Roe: 'There’s just chaos and confusion on the ground'

    04:29

  • 'Systemic failures, that was an understatement': Texas State Rep. Gutierrez reacts to new Uvalde report

    04:39

American Voices

GOP abortion bans creating chaos and confusion for doctors

04:13

As Republicans in states like Indiana pass new abortion bans, doctors are adjusting to the new landscape of chaos and confusion surrounding the restrictions. American Voice’s Alicia Menendez and her political panel discussed how the bans on reproductive freedom are motivating voters ahead of the midterm elections. Aug. 7, 2022

  Now Playing

  UP NEXT

