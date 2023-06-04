IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Film spotlights couple central to LGBTQ rights movement

    06:47

  • Trump classified documents case moves toward charges: ‘I think he’s toast’

    03:30

  • Rep. Balint: Situation made clear 'we must abolish the debt ceiling'

    04:13
  • Now Playing

    GOP 2024 presidential field widens as candidates head to Iowa

    04:48
  • UP NEXT

    Biden delivers on campaign promise of bipartisanship with debt deal

    04:20

  • Did the GOP lose Wisconsin?

    02:50

  • Florida Congresswoman: DeSantis is bringing the culture wars into the classroom

    06:17

  • Texas Republicans hold AG Ken Paxton accountable in House impeachment vote

    03:44

  • McCarthy’s far-right critics balk at debt limit deal

    03:53

  • House Republicans use debt ceiling talks as negotiation tactic to push through GOP agenda

    06:08

  • President Biden urging House Democrats to back deal on debt ceiling

    03:49

  • Combative debt ceiling process in question as deal is reached

    04:51

  • Deal over debt limit sets stage for votes in Congress

    02:52

  • How Democratic Secretaries of State are fighting for reproductive rights

    03:38

  • Trump could lose millions and face criminal charges if he keeps discussing court cases

    04:00

  • President Biden and Speaker McCarthy talk on phone as debt talks stretch on

    04:48

  • Texas AG Paxton to face Senate trial following historic impeachment

    02:57

  • 'When LGBTQ people are under attack, everybody loses': Far-right wages war on Pride merch

    03:38

  • Texas AG Ken Paxton impeachment sparked by 2020 investigation

    03:35

  • Congressman Espaillat: We cannot let the economy fall of the cliff

    03:38

American Voices

GOP 2024 presidential field widens as candidates head to Iowa

04:48

2024 Republican presidential hopefuls flocked to Iowa Saturday to woo voters as former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie prepares for his campaign launch. A political panel joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the GOP field as the party fails to breakaway from Trumpism.  June 4, 2023

  • Film spotlights couple central to LGBTQ rights movement

    06:47

  • Trump classified documents case moves toward charges: ‘I think he’s toast’

    03:30

  • Rep. Balint: Situation made clear 'we must abolish the debt ceiling'

    04:13
  • Now Playing

    GOP 2024 presidential field widens as candidates head to Iowa

    04:48
  • UP NEXT

    Biden delivers on campaign promise of bipartisanship with debt deal

    04:20

  • Did the GOP lose Wisconsin?

    02:50

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All