Ghislaine Maxwell trial: What to expect from closing arguments
05:54
British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell faces three counts of sex trafficking and three counts of conspiracy for allegedly helping Jeffrey Epstein groom and abuse teen girls.
Managing Editor of Law & Crime Adam Klesfeld and Vice News Reporter Carter Sherman discuss Maxwell’s “dicey” defense strategy and why she declined to testify on her own behalf.Dec. 20, 2021
