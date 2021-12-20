IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Ghislaine Maxwell trial: What to expect from closing arguments

American Voices

Ghislaine Maxwell trial: What to expect from closing arguments

British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell faces three counts of sex trafficking and three counts of conspiracy for allegedly helping Jeffrey Epstein groom and abuse teen girls. Managing Editor of Law & Crime Adam Klesfeld and Vice News Reporter Carter Sherman discuss Maxwell’s “dicey” defense strategy and why she declined to testify on her own behalf.Dec. 20, 2021

    Ghislaine Maxwell trial: What to expect from closing arguments

