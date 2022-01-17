IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

American Voices

Gerrymandered Ohio map deemed unconstitutional

02:37

Newly gerrymandered maps are popping up across the U.S. But in a victory for democracy, a court in Ohio struck their redistricting map down as unconstitutional. Jen Miller, executive director of the League of Women Voters of Ohio and Freda Levenson, Legal Director of the ACLU of Ohio, joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss. Jan. 17, 2022

