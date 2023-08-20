Georgia Republicans divided over Trump’s indictment

Donald Trump’s surging poll numbers in Georgia are forcing even his GOP critics to rally behind him. “You’re seeing Governor Kemp sort of try to have it both ways,” says Greg Bluestein, reporter for the Atlanta Journal Constitution. He joins MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez and Lisa Rubin to discuss the Fulton County case and how Trump is changing his social media posts after four indictments.Aug. 20, 2023