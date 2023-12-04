IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    George Santos saga raises serious questions about GOP

    03:18
American Voices

George Santos saga raises serious questions about GOP

03:18

Mark Chiusano, author of the book “The Fabulist,” digs into the rise and fall of former Rep. George Santos (R-NY) with MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez. Chiusano explains why he says Santos is part of what he calls the “Shameless Caucus” and what it says about the future of the Republican Party. Dec. 4, 2023

    George Santos saga raises serious questions about GOP

    03:18
