Generals warn that military needs to prepare for second insurrection

A new op-ed by three Army generals in the Washington Post is sobering. It warns that the military needs to prepare for another insurrection in 2024. American Voices host Alicia Menendez is joined by MSNBC Terrorism Analyst Malcolm Nance and Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks, the latter of which tells her, “I feel like we’re in 1939 Germany.”Dec. 19, 2021