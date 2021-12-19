Generals warn that military needs to prepare for second insurrection
09:13
Share this -
copied
A new op-ed by three Army generals in the Washington Post is sobering. It warns that the military needs to prepare for another insurrection in 2024. American Voices host Alicia Menendez is joined by MSNBC Terrorism Analyst Malcolm Nance and Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks, the latter of which tells her, “I feel like we’re in 1939 Germany.”Dec. 19, 2021
FDA permanently allows abortion pills by mail.
02:01
‘This is the time to hunker down’: Doctor warns of unprecedented Covid surge
04:07
School violence internet hoax creates widespread panic
05:44
Now Playing
Generals warn that military needs to prepare for second insurrection
09:13
UP NEXT
'He’s part of a pattern': What one man’s deportation reveals about America’s immigration system
07:00
President Biden makes final push to advance his agenda before the New Year