The pandemic has changed the flow and definition of workspaces for many Americans. But moving forward, Gen-Zers may keep the changes going, forcing the old guard to shake off the dust and update itself from the status quo. MSNBC’s Zerlina Maxwell is joined by the former Executive Editor for Teen Vogue, Samhita Mukhopadhyay, to discuss the future of the workplace, a shift from the work-obsessed lifestyle, and the push from corporate neutrality. Nov. 1, 2021