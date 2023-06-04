Geena Rocero: 'Visibility is just one part of this equity conversation'

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

It’s Pride Month but that hasn’t stopped Republican lawmakers from going after LGBTQ rights. In the latest attack, Texas joined 19 other states in banning gender-affirming care for transgender youth. But the transgender community is fighting back by sharing their stories. Among them is Geena Rocero, a director, producer, and transgender rights advocate who just released a memoir entitled “Horse Barbie.” She joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss her journey.June 4, 2023

