From prison to podcast: ‘Suave’ explores the friendship between a journalist and a juvenile lifer

Sentenced at age 17, David Luis “Suave” Gonzalez was serving life without parole when he met reporter Maria Hinojosa. A new podcast from Futuro Media follows Suave’s path to freedom—and his friendship with Maria after almost three decades as her source. The stars of the series “Suave” join MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez to discuss the criminal justice system and how showing compassion creates better journalism.