IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Florida's lessons on gun reform

    04:15

  • 'Please show up for survivors': Victims of gun violence speak out

    06:34

  • Senate debates new gun safety reforms after a decade of inaction

    04:53

  • Texas Republican leaders blame Uvalde shooting on everything except guns

    04:37

  • Texas lawmaker demands gun reform: 'The body pile is high enough'

    04:42
  • Now Playing

    Frank Figliuzzi on Uvalde shooting: 'I can't understand' why police waited

    04:21
  • UP NEXT

    COVID-19 cases are rising as Memorial Day weekend approaches

    04:13

  • Haiti’s debt to France linked to large numbers of Haitian migrants at U.S. border

    06:19

  • 'Negotiating in public’: Jan. 6 panel pushes back on DOJ request for transcripts

    03:47

  • Which Republican lawmakers led tours of the Capitol on Jan. 5?

    03:00

  • Stopping the plot to steal future elections

    04:55

  • Superstar Peloton instructor Tunde Oyeneyin discusses new book

    04:47

  • Advocate says Title 42 shows what kind of nation we are trying to become

    05:48

  • Experts say formula shortage has been slow rolling crisis as emergency formula arrives to U.S.

    04:20

  • Why the Jan. 6 panel has yet to subpoena Ginni Thomas

    04:27

  • Primary race for Georgia Governor testing Trump’s sway over GOP

    05:59

  • How Democrats can win big on abortion rights

    04:37

  • Breaking down Oklahoma’s new abortion law

    03:06

  • Inside the 'Tucker Carlson Syndrome' infecting American minds

    04:27

  • The GOP’s war on reproductive freedom undermines American democracy

    04:23

American Voices

Frank Figliuzzi on Uvalde shooting: 'I can't understand' why police waited

04:21

The Texas Department of Public Safety says Uvalde students made six calls to 9-1-1 during the shooting, pleading for police as officers remained outside the barricaded classroom doors. Former FBI Assistant Director of Counterterrorism Frank Figliuzzi joined Austin Statesman investigative reporter Tony Plohetski to discuss law enforcement's deadly delay in confronting the gunman.May 29, 2022

  • Florida's lessons on gun reform

    04:15

  • 'Please show up for survivors': Victims of gun violence speak out

    06:34

  • Senate debates new gun safety reforms after a decade of inaction

    04:53

  • Texas Republican leaders blame Uvalde shooting on everything except guns

    04:37

  • Texas lawmaker demands gun reform: 'The body pile is high enough'

    04:42
  • Now Playing

    Frank Figliuzzi on Uvalde shooting: 'I can't understand' why police waited

    04:21

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All