Fox News gave Trump confidential info on Biden campaign, Dominion filing alleges

Watchdog organization Media Matters has filed an F.E.C. complaint against Fox News over the network’s leaks to former President Trump. “Fox is a uniquely destructive force in our civic society,” says Media Matters president Angelo Carusone. He joins former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks to discuss whether Fox News will survive Dominion’s defamation lawsuit and the backlash from advertisers.March 5, 2023