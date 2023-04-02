IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Fox defamation case proceeding to trial is ‘big win’ for Dominion

Fox defamation case proceeding to trial is ‘big win’ for Dominion

The nearly $2 billion lawsuit against Fox News is headed to trial in mid-April after a Delaware judge ruled it was “crystal clear” the network lied about Dominion voting machines. Media Matters president Angelo Carusone breaks down the judge’s decision with MSNBC’s Symone Sanders-Townsend.April 2, 2023

