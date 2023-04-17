IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

American Voices

Fox attorneys send apology letter to judge ahead of defamation trial

02:25

Lawyers for Fox News have asked the judge to forgive their “misunderstanding” about witnesses in the Dominion case. MSNBC Legal Analyst Lisa Rubin and New York University professor Melissa Murray discuss why the last-minute request won’t make much difference in the trial.April 17, 2023

