    Former President Trump steals the show at CPAC

American Voices

Former President Trump steals the show at CPAC

The Conservative Political Action Conference is now little more than a glorified Trump rally. It is now a forum for right-wing extremism, election misinformation, fear-mongering and the worship of Former President Donald Trump. American Voices host Alicia Menendez discusses the worrying implications with Matt Dowd, a former Republican strategist, and Paul Butler, an MSNBC legal analyst and Georgetown Law Professor. March 6, 2023

    Former President Trump steals the show at CPAC

