Former NFL player turned neurosurgeon weighs in on the dangers of the game

Millions of football fans watched in horror as Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field earlier this week. The shocking scene highlighted the dangers of the sport and amplified ongoing questions about whether the NFL is committed to players’ safety. Neurosurgeon Dr. Myron Rolle is a former NFL player. He joined Symone Sanders on American Voices to discuss what happened to Damar Hamlin and the overall safety of the sport. Jan. 8, 2023