Former Maricopa County Recorder runs for Arizona Secretary of State

After President Biden won Arizona in the 2020 election, that state has been ransacked by Republican-led voting restrictions, and a partisan recount of ballots that sealed Biden’s victory again. Trump-backed conspiracy theorist Mark Finchem is running for Secretary of State, and former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes, who had faced threats from election-denier protesters, is running to keep that from happening. Fontes joins MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez to discuss what’s at stake in this election, and how to protect Arizona voters.Jan. 24, 2022