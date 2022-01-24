Former AG William Barr has met 'voluntarily' with Jan. 6 committee

January 6th Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson revealed the committee has already spoken with former Attorney General William Barr, following the bombshell revelations uncovered in a Trump White House draft executive order that would have directed the U.S. military to seize voting machines in battleground states. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez and her political panel discuss what Barr’s cooperation signals, how open hearings could affect midterm voters, and whether or not the committee will subpoena members of Congress. Jan. 24, 2022