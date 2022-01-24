Former AG William Barr has met 'voluntarily' with Jan. 6 committee
07:07
Share this -
copied
January 6th Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson revealed the committee has already spoken with former Attorney General William Barr, following the bombshell revelations uncovered in a Trump White House draft executive order that would have directed the U.S. military to seize voting machines in battleground states. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez and her political panel discuss what Barr’s cooperation signals, how open hearings could affect midterm voters, and whether or not the committee will subpoena members of Congress. Jan. 24, 2022
Now Playing
Former AG William Barr has met 'voluntarily' with Jan. 6 committee
07:07
UP NEXT
How Generation Z is saving America
05:29
Former Maricopa County Recorder runs for Arizona Secretary of State
05:05
Jan. 6 Committee in talks with former AG Barr as it requests testimony from Ivanka Trump
08:07
States attempt to restrict teaching about race
06:16
‘Everyone’s life still feels like it’s in chaos’: New poll reveals Americans’ pessimism