IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Former AG William Barr has met 'voluntarily' with Jan. 6 committee

    07:07
  • UP NEXT

    How Generation Z is saving America

    05:29

  • Former Maricopa County Recorder runs for Arizona Secretary of State

    05:05

  • Jan. 6 Committee in talks with former AG Barr as it requests testimony from Ivanka Trump

    08:07

  • States attempt to restrict teaching about race

    06:16

  • ‘Everyone’s life still feels like it’s in chaos’: New poll reveals Americans’ pessimism

    10:54

  • Ivanka Trump’s chance to stand up for American democracy

    07:58

  • Sen. Mitch McConnell suggests black voters are different from Americans

    06:07

  • Rep. Barbara Lee: Threat to Roe v. Wade is a ‘wake-up call’

    04:53

  • A Democratic Strategist hits the road to register Texas voters amid new restrictions: 'Even I’m confused'

    06:08

  • 'We’re going to wake up in a post-Roe world': The fight intensifies for reproductive rights

    06:28

  • ‘This was a coup d’etat’: Trump planned to seize power using military, fake electors

    08:50

  • DOJ announces a new unit to combat domestic terrorism but few details on how it will function 

    02:46

  • Democrats are optimistic voting rights legislation can pass despite the grim outlook

    04:15

  • Turning negative internet posts into empowering poetry

    04:34

  • Saving our planet and the right to vote

    01:58

  • Follow the money trail that led to the insurrection

    02:31

  • Fighting the GOP plot to make it harder for Americans to vote

    05:23

  • Why the GOP fears voting reform

    02:56

  • Gerrymandered Ohio map deemed unconstitutional

    02:37

American Voices

Former AG William Barr has met 'voluntarily' with Jan. 6 committee

07:07

January 6th Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson revealed the committee has already spoken with former Attorney General William Barr, following the bombshell revelations uncovered in a Trump White House draft executive order that would have directed the U.S. military to seize voting machines in battleground states. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez and her political panel discuss what Barr’s cooperation signals, how open hearings could affect midterm voters, and whether or not the committee will subpoena members of Congress. Jan. 24, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Former AG William Barr has met 'voluntarily' with Jan. 6 committee

    07:07
  • UP NEXT

    How Generation Z is saving America

    05:29

  • Former Maricopa County Recorder runs for Arizona Secretary of State

    05:05

  • Jan. 6 Committee in talks with former AG Barr as it requests testimony from Ivanka Trump

    08:07

  • States attempt to restrict teaching about race

    06:16

  • ‘Everyone’s life still feels like it’s in chaos’: New poll reveals Americans’ pessimism

    10:54

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All