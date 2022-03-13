Foreign policy expert says Europe should take notes from Colombia
Dan Restrepo, a senior fellow at the Center for American Progress, says Europe can best learn how to handle the current influx of Ukrainian immigrants by looking at how Colombia has handled its Venezuelan refugees. He explained on American Voices with Alicia Menendez. March 13, 2022
Foreign policy expert says Europe should take notes from Colombia
