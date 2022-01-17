IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

American Voices

Follow the money trail that led to the insurrection

02:31

New reporting on who’s funding “The Big Lie” that led to the January 6th riot at the Capitol. A Rolling Stone investigation found former Education Secretary Betsy Devos and other GOP mega-donors raised millions for a ThinkTank that fueled Trump’s election fraud fantasies. The man behind that investigation, Rolling Stone Washington Bureau Chief Andy Kroll, and MSNBC contributor and former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss.Jan. 17, 2022

