Follow the money trail that led to the insurrection

New reporting on who’s funding “The Big Lie” that led to the January 6th riot at the Capitol. A Rolling Stone investigation found former Education Secretary Betsy Devos and other GOP mega-donors raised millions for a ThinkTank that fueled Trump’s election fraud fantasies. The man behind that investigation, Rolling Stone Washington Bureau Chief Andy Kroll, and MSNBC contributor and former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss.Jan. 17, 2022