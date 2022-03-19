Fmr. Advisor to Ukrainian president weighs in on calls for peace talks
07:19
Share this -
copied
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for peace talks with Russia as the war continues to devastate communities throughout Ukraine. But Vladimir Putin has shown no willingness to fairly negotiate. Igor Novikov, former advisor to president Zelenskyy, weighs in on what potential peace talks may look like.March 19, 2022
Putting pressure on Putin's inner circle
03:53
'The two sides are deadlocked': U.S., China talks continue on Russia's war on Ukraine
04:24
Zelenskyy calls for peace talks as Putin steps up attacks on civilians
04:59
How social media sites are shutting down Russian disinfo
03:46
Now Playing
Fmr. Advisor to Ukrainian president weighs in on calls for peace talks
07:19
UP NEXT
Rep. Ted Lieu on the U.S. response to Ukrainian calls for assistance