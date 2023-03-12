Florida State Rep. Fentrice Driskell on Gov. DeSantis: 'This is a Governor that likes to suppress our stories.'

Florida Republicans proposed a 6-week abortion ban less than one year since Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a 15-week ban into law. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by Florida State Rep. Fentrice Driskell to discuss the impact of a possible 6-week abortion ban on Floridians, and the current fight against other policies from Gov. DeSantis’s that she calls extreme.March 12, 2023