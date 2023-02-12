IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • House GOP pushes forward with investigation into 'weaponization' of federal government

    03:47
  • Now Playing

    Florida state rep fears what a DeSantis presidency could mean for world

    04:33
  • UP NEXT

    Pence subpoena signals ‘intense activity’ in Jan. 6 investigation

    03:09

  • The political fallout of the Chinese spy balloon

    04:46

  • Advocate groups lay out Youth Agenda ahead of State of the Union

    04:17

  • ‘African American history is U.S. history’: Scholars explain its importance

    03:40

  • Colorado illustrates how comprehensive police reform can work

    04:29

  • State of the Union could serve as preview of possible Biden re-election bid

    03:10

  • President Biden plans to tout economic wins during State of the Union address

    02:41

  • Trump’s legal troubles are growing in New York

    02:48

  • Policy used to expel migrants at U.S. Southern border could end in May

    03:16

  • Fallout from China balloon incident signals rising tensions

    03:22

  • 'He can be whatever he wants to be': Father explains how performing drag helps him be a better parent

    05:25

  • Trump should be charged with corruption, says former Manhattan prosecutor

    03:36

  • Democrats replace Iowa with South Carolina as Party’s first presidential primary state

    04:34

  • Spy balloon astonishes U.S. defense officials

    05:31

  • Ron DeSantis ramps up war on education

    03:17

  • 'Delays upon delays’: Divided Congress can’t even agree on committee rules

    03:31

  • Suspected Chinese balloon shot down over the Atlantic

    04:18

  • New developments in Tyre Nichols case, renewed calls for accountability

    03:49

American Voices

Florida state rep fears what a DeSantis presidency could mean for world

04:33

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s latest political stunt includes expanding a program to fly migrants from any state to so-called sanctuary states. This follows a long series of attacks on basic human rights from the Florida governor. Including attacks on transgender rights, which many believe influenced the Florida High School Athletic Association to consider requiring female student athletes to disclose their mensuration history. After much backlash the association decided against it but the ongoing infringement on human rights in Florida continues. Florida state representative Fentrice Driskell joined Alicia Menendez on American Voices to discuss. Feb. 12, 2023

  • House GOP pushes forward with investigation into 'weaponization' of federal government

    03:47
  • Now Playing

    Florida state rep fears what a DeSantis presidency could mean for world

    04:33
  • UP NEXT

    Pence subpoena signals ‘intense activity’ in Jan. 6 investigation

    03:09

  • The political fallout of the Chinese spy balloon

    04:46

  • Advocate groups lay out Youth Agenda ahead of State of the Union

    04:17

  • ‘African American history is U.S. history’: Scholars explain its importance

    03:40

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All