Florida state rep fears what a DeSantis presidency could mean for world

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s latest political stunt includes expanding a program to fly migrants from any state to so-called sanctuary states. This follows a long series of attacks on basic human rights from the Florida governor. Including attacks on transgender rights, which many believe influenced the Florida High School Athletic Association to consider requiring female student athletes to disclose their mensuration history. After much backlash the association decided against it but the ongoing infringement on human rights in Florida continues. Florida state representative Fentrice Driskell joined Alicia Menendez on American Voices to discuss. Feb. 12, 2023