Florida's lessons on gun reform

After the Parkland school shooting in 2018, Florida quickly raised the age for gun purchases and enacted a red flag law. "What we did see there—a little glimpse—was that the political pressure became greater than the hardened pressure of the gun lobby on Republican legislators," says former GOP Rep. David Jolly of Florida. He joined former Democratic Rep. Debbie Mucarsel Powell to share how gun reform can win out in Washington.May 29, 2022