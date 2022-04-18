IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Russia’s war in Ukraine reshapes U.S. and European foreign policy

    06:06

  • The real reason Elon Musk wants to take over Twitter

    02:40
  • Now Playing

    Florida’s GOP blueprint to crackdown on your rights

    08:17
  • UP NEXT

    Cracking down on crime and police brutality

    04:38

  • War in Ukraine looms over Biden’s domestic agenda

    07:36

  • Zelenskyy calls for Biden to visit Ukraine

    04:08

  • Texas Governor says ‘financial pain is necessary’ for border security

    05:12

  • ‘Mindboggling’: Fake federal agents deceived the Secret Service for 2 years

    04:57

  • Russia is likely to increase its attacks in Ukraine

    03:00

  • RNC searching for ‘newer, better debate platforms’ in presidential races

    06:27

  • Republican candidates lean into culture wars for political gain

    07:30

  • Russia to ramp up attacks in Ukraine in coming days

    06:17

  • Why France’s presidential election will be ‘critical’ for Ukraine

    05:49

  • What the first Jan. 6 acquittal means for the federal investigation

    05:44

  • ‘No signs’ Justice Dept. is investigating Trump as Jan. 6 panel weighs criminal referral

    04:28

  • Texas DA to drop murder charge against woman for ‘self-induced abortion’

    06:43

  • French presidential election could have major impact on war in Ukraine

    05:13

  • Rep. Susan Wild: U.S. must work swiftly to set timeline to welcome Ukrainian refugees 

    05:01

  • A new study unveils the disproportionate impact COVID-19 has on America's poor

    06:33

  • Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation serves as a turning point for American history

    04:50

American Voices

Florida’s GOP blueprint to crackdown on your rights

08:17

Florida’s Governor is pushing forward to please Donald Trump’s base with attacks on reproductive freedom and the LGBTQ+ community. American Voices guest host Julián Castro and a political panel discussed the Republican playbook to crack down on your rights. April 18, 2022

  • Russia’s war in Ukraine reshapes U.S. and European foreign policy

    06:06

  • The real reason Elon Musk wants to take over Twitter

    02:40
  • Now Playing

    Florida’s GOP blueprint to crackdown on your rights

    08:17
  • UP NEXT

    Cracking down on crime and police brutality

    04:38

  • War in Ukraine looms over Biden’s domestic agenda

    07:36

  • Zelenskyy calls for Biden to visit Ukraine

    04:08

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All