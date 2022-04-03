Florida Republicans call to revoke Disney’s special status
03:42
Share this -
copied
Walt Disney World has a special status that allows it to operate and run its Orlando theme parks as we know it. But because Disney denounced Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill, state republicans are now calling to revoke Disney’s special status. Former Florida congresswoman Debbie Mucarsel-Powell joined Alicia Menendez on American Voices to discuss. April 3, 2022
Now Playing
Florida Republicans call to revoke Disney’s special status
03:42
UP NEXT
‘No good explanation’ for gap in Trump’s Jan. 6 call log
05:13
Ukrainian artwork tells a story in Miami
04:16
Rep. Raul Ruiz: Trump continues to promote authoritarianism in the United States
03:24
'It was misused from the very beginning': Biden Administration to end Title 42