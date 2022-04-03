IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
American Voices

Florida Republicans call to revoke Disney’s special status

03:42

Walt Disney World has a special status that allows it to operate and run its Orlando theme parks as we know it. But because Disney denounced Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill, state republicans are now calling to revoke Disney’s special status. Former Florida congresswoman Debbie Mucarsel-Powell joined Alicia Menendez on American Voices to discuss.  April 3, 2022

