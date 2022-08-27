IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Florida judge to appoint special master for Trump Mar-a-Lago document investigation

    01:31
  • UP NEXT

    California moves to adopt diversity rules for film and TV tax incentive

    05:11

  • How Trump’s attempt to hold onto power led to the FBI search at Mar-a-Lago

    03:37

  • Ballot measures to play key role in abortion fight

    04:12

  • Gov. DeSantis touts his fight for freedom while villainizing the “woke left”

    04:39

  • State-by-state abortion laws cause new complications

    03:38

  • Trump brags that FBI search of Mar-a-Lago will help 2024 presidential bid

    08:16

  • Mayors in red states say GOP legislatures block efforts to curb gun violence

    04:56

  • Florida Governor Ron DeSantis testing his influence on the national stage

    03:28

  • Spike in threats against federal law enforcement following FBI search at Trump’s Florida home

    03:52

  • Federal charges could shrink Trump’s ‘personality cult,’ says historian

    02:56

  • Democrats focused on secretary of state races to safeguard American democracy before 2024 presidential election

    03:56

  • Why the Mar-a-Lago search is unlikely to affect the Jan. 6 investigation

    03:22

  • The GOP’s cruel and tired playbook on immigration

    06:44

  • Rep. Mondaire Jones weighs in on passage of Inflation Reduction Act

    03:11

  • 'Donald creates his own reality': Dissecting Trump’s legal battles

    04:07

  • Anti-government rhetoric fueling threats against government officials following FBI search at Trump’s Florida home

    02:53

  • CDC relaxes COVID protocols for schools ahead of the new school year

    03:28

  • Illinois abortion clinic ‘inundated’ with out-of-state patients

    02:44

  • Trump’s hypocrisy on display over his handling of 'top secret' documents

    04:06

American Voices

Florida judge to appoint special master for Trump Mar-a-Lago document investigation

01:31

Following former President Trump's request, a Florida judge says she will appoint a special master amid the investigation of evidence obtained by the FBI in the search of Mar-a-Lago. Aug. 27, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Florida judge to appoint special master for Trump Mar-a-Lago document investigation

    01:31
  • UP NEXT

    California moves to adopt diversity rules for film and TV tax incentive

    05:11

  • How Trump’s attempt to hold onto power led to the FBI search at Mar-a-Lago

    03:37

  • Ballot measures to play key role in abortion fight

    04:12

  • Gov. DeSantis touts his fight for freedom while villainizing the “woke left”

    04:39

  • State-by-state abortion laws cause new complications

    03:38

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All