IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • A possible six-week abortion ban in Florida would impact women in several states

    03:05

  • Democrats launch pro-Biden ads in four swing states

    04:31

  • 'We’ve got to monitor this for the incitement of violence': Law enforcement prepares for possible Trump indictment

    03:56

  • Donald Trump claims he’ll be arrested Tuesday in connection to hush-money investigation

    06:07
  • Now Playing

    Florida Governor Ron DeSantis points to Florida as a 'blueprint' for the nation

    02:43
  • UP NEXT

    Banning abortion pill could have far reaching impacts beyond reproductive healthcare

    03:50

  • Trump likely to be indicted ‘in a matter of days’

    02:42

  • Rep. Eric Swalwell calls Republican reactions to potential Trump arrest 'irresponsible'

    03:25

  • Silicon Valley Bank depositors will have access to ‘all of their money’, regulators say

    02:02

  • 'A policy of cruelty': Democrats, advocates rail against possible restart of migrant family detention centers

    05:52

  • Former Biden Disinformation Chief speaks out about right-wing harassment campaign

    04:05

  • Florida State Rep. Fentrice Driskell on Gov. DeSantis: 'This is a Governor that likes to suppress our stories.'

    04:14

  • Donald Trump ramps up attacks against investigators as New York prosecutors invite him to appear before grand jury

    05:15

  • The Rise of White Supremacist Propaganda in America

    02:17

  • Honoring the legacy of the first American woman to spacewalk

    04:44

  • Chaos ensues across U.S. over abortion rights

    03:53

  • Rep. Jimmy Gomez calls GOP lawmakers 'bullies' for 'deliberate attack' against transgender Americans

    02:50

  • LGBTQ+ community in George Santos’ district calling for him to resign

    03:10

  • Arizona Secy. of State snubs election denier Kari Lake: ‘Who are you talking about?’

    04:23

  • Anti-abortion movement escalates battle over reproductive freedom

    05:10

American Voices

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis points to Florida as a 'blueprint' for the nation

02:43

As Florida Governor Ron DeSantis prepares for a possible 2024 White House run, he’s pointing to Florida to highlight his vision for America. MSNBC Political Analyst Fernand Amandi joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss DeSantis’ so-called Florida “blueprint.” March 19, 2023

  • A possible six-week abortion ban in Florida would impact women in several states

    03:05

  • Democrats launch pro-Biden ads in four swing states

    04:31

  • 'We’ve got to monitor this for the incitement of violence': Law enforcement prepares for possible Trump indictment

    03:56

  • Donald Trump claims he’ll be arrested Tuesday in connection to hush-money investigation

    06:07
  • Now Playing

    Florida Governor Ron DeSantis points to Florida as a 'blueprint' for the nation

    02:43
  • UP NEXT

    Banning abortion pill could have far reaching impacts beyond reproductive healthcare

    03:50

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All