American Voices

Florida Democrat: DeSantis becoming known for attacking Disney and democracy

02:19

Disney is taking its ongoing battle with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to federal court, suing over control of Disney World’s self-governing district. Florida state Rep. Fentrice Driskell joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss how DeSantis is using his power to stoke the culture wars. April 30, 2023

